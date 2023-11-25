HamberMenu
DDA launches housing scheme with over 30,000 flats  

November 25, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
DDA flats

DDA flats | Photo Credit: Vithushan

The Delhi Development Authority on Friday launched ‘Diwali Special Housing Scheme 2023’, offering over 30,000 flats spread across Narela, Dwarka Sector 14 and 19B, Lok Nayak Puram, and Vasant Kunj. Officials said over 500 applicants registered for the scheme on the first day. Flat bookings under the scheme, which went live at 4 p.m., will start on December 11 and conclude on March 31, 2024. Booking prices vary from ₹50,000 to ₹10 lakh depending on the flat type. The urban body will also launch penthouses overlooking a golf course in Dwarka on November 31, officials said.

housing and urban planning / Delhi

