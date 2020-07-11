DDA launches damage assessment scheme

NEW DELHI

11 July 2020 00:07 IST

Those who have occupied govt. land will pay damage charges to urban body

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday launched a self assessment scheme of 23 Nazul estates in the city for damage assessment. Private persons who have occupied government land in an unauthorised manner will be liable to pay damage charges to the urban body.

Areas like Paharganj, Daryaganj North and South, Karol Bagh, Jhandewalan, Sadar Bazar South and North, Aliganj, among others, are part of the said 23 estates.

Officials of the urban body said that stakeholders can access the portal online and complete the self-assessment process for damages to be paid. “Through this Self-Assessment Scheme, all the assessees can fill up the details of their properties on the said portal, that is payment of damage charges, area and date of transfer of occupancy rights and superstructure occupied by them. They can also assess damage charges themselves through the Damage Calculator in the portal,” the urban body said.

Officials added that a provision of 50% waiver of penalty was also available to those who make the payment within a period of six months from the date of notification, July 11.

“As per records, this scheme will directly benefit 22,000 damage properties. After considering partition and floor-wise division, the number of beneficiary families will go up to 50,000. All the damage assessees are requested to avail the benefits of the scheme and clear their dues to avoid any type of coercive measures by the DDA,” the land-owning agency said in a statement.

Officials added that after the identification of true damage assesses through the self assessment scheme, comprehensive schemes for regularisation of ownership of damage properties will be brought before the authority.

“Damage properties are those which have been existing on government land placed at the disposal of the erstwhile Delhi Improvement Trust through the ‘Nazul Agreement’, but occupied unauthorisedly by private persons,” the DDA said.