DDA issues public notice on amendments to MPD-2021

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued a public notice seeking suggestions and objections from stakeholders pertaining to the amendments to the Master Plan for Delhi – 2021 with regard to the operation of gyms and fitness centres in the city.

Interested stakeholders have a period of 45 days to approach the DDA with their respective objections and suggestions to the proposed amendments.

“Nursing homes, wellness centres, including day spas, weight loss centres, ayurvedic centres and salons offering fitness and aesthetic medical services, operating in plots abutting the Master Plan roads and Zonal Plan roads shall be permissible up to 100% of built-up area and the limit on the size of the plot would not apply,” read the notice.

However, according to the notice, new wellness and fitness centres established from the date of notification will be permitted on ground floors and basements only.

The notice added that pre-primary schools (other than those on plots abutting commercial streets), will be restricted to the ground floor.

“Fitness centre (including gymnasium, yoga or meditation centre) is permitted on all floors. It is also permitted in the basement subject to relevant provisions of the building bye-laws, structural safety norms and fire safety clearance,” the notice added.

The urban body had approved the proposed modifications to the MPD-2021, in an authority meeting held on October 9.

“Delhi is continuously growing. The development of basic public-semi public facilities along with general commercial facilities could not keep pace with growing population resulting in the increase of mixed use. The “mixed use” policy aims to balance the socio-economic need and the impact of the said activity in the residential area,” the land-owning agency had said.

The DDA had further added that the move followed “various representations” received from interested stakeholders seeking modification of the MPD-2021.