‘DDA is biggest obstacle in setting up businesses’

Jain says urban body does not give land

Industries Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is the biggest obstacle in setting up business in Delhi.

“People want to set up industries in Delhi but neither DDA gives them land nor allows them to work and at the same time, instead of helping in increasing the business, it obstructs it. DDA the biggest obstacle in setting up business in Delhi and not letting businesses develop in Delhi over frivolous rules,” Mr. Jain said.

The DDA is headed by the Lt. Governor, who is appointed by the Central government. Mr. Jain was speaking at a two-day “Vanijya Utsav” is being organized by the Delhi government in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).