DDA invites bids for Dilshad Garden rehabilitation project

NEW DELHI

18 March 2021 00:03 IST

It will cover around 3,367 households with a cost of ₹468.10 crore

As a part of the in situ slum rehabilitation and redevelopment of JJ clusters at Dilshad Garden, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited request for proposal to select a private partner to undertake the redevelopment project through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, the urban body said on Wednesday.

Spread across 6.23 hectares, the project is proposed to cover approximately 3,367 households, with a project cost of ₹468.10 crore, according to the DDA.

“The eligible slum dwellers will be rehabilitated in 60% of the land area and the project will be financed by commercial exploitation of balance 40% land by the developer. Each eligible slum dweller household will be provided with a dwelling unit of approximately 28 sq metre carpet area,” the DDA said in a statement issued.

Rent support

The dwellers will also be provided with a rent support of ₹6,000 per month to enable them to relocate temporarily.

Of 490 JJ clusters on DDA and Central government land, the DDA is taking up 376 JJ clusters for identification of viable JJ clusters for in situ slum rehabilitation on PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode, as other agencies like Railways and Defence have not given their consent, the DDA said.

“Over 7,500 EWS houses for three JJ clusters at Kalkaji Extension, Kathputli Colony, Shadipur are under construction and are likely to be completed by December 2021. Sixteen projects consisting of 30 JJ clusters having about 34,000 households are under formulation,” the land-owning agency said.

Additionally, a detailed project report of six projects comprising 10 JJ clusters having approximately 9,600 households have been prepared and are likely to be tendered soon, the DDA said.