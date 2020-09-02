DDA holds MPD-2041 meet with stakeholders

Part of its public engagement strategy

At an online meeting held on Wednesday, around 120 people, including members of several resident welfare associations, interacted with officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) over the preparation of the Master Plan for Delhi 2041.

Lack of access to basic facilities, congested roads and legality of properties were some of the issues put forth by the participants, officials said.

“Participants were requested to share their suggestions towards the registration process as well as give ideas toward area improvement and redevelopment in unauthorised colonies. The concerns highlighted were mainly about lack of access to basic services of water and sanitation and other facilities in their locality,” DDA officials said.

The urban body added, “Other issues raised included legality of their properties, narrow access roads, congestion, conflicts between commercial and residential uses, quality of drinking water, waterlogging and so on. A common concern expressed by most participants was regarding vulnerability and risks related to disasters, such as fire, earthquake and so on.”

As part of a public engagement strategy, the DDA had organised the online meeting to interact with stakeholders.