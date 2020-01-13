‘DDA hiking price of EWS houses a scam’

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday alleged that the prices of houses for economically weaker section (EWS) beneficiaries, in a brochure in 2014, were increased by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and that it was a “scam” that needed to be probed.

“Flats should have been made available for ₹6.90 lakh and ₹11 lakh in easy instalments. But the beneficiaries are now being told to pay ₹19 lakh and ₹24 lakh, which is thrice the amount originally announced,” Mr. Singh said. He asked as to why the DDA had put out advertisements of the scheme claiming that the flats were ready and then raise the cost later.

Mr Singh also demanded a thorough inquiry by the CBI and the CVC, adding that he had written to senior officials in both departments.

In response, the DDA said that the EWS flats being referred to have been built by DLF and that the price indicated in the brochure in 2014 was “tentative”. It said that a detailed calculation was done in 2019 and the cost worked out was communicated to the beneficiaries and on request, the DDA decided not to charge interest.

“Fifty per cent of EWS flats built by private developers are transferred to the DDA at price linked with CPWD index. Thereafter, the DDA offers these flats to eligible beneficiaries. The price charged by DDA is based on actual cost and the formula is approved by the authority,” the DDA said.