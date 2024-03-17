DDA hands over 1,396 flats to slum dwellers

March 17, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday handed over 1,396 flats to slum dwellers in the Jailorwala Bagh of north Delhi’s Ashok Vihar.

Each of these flats is spread over 340 sqft and has a bedroom, living room, kitchen, separate toilet and a balcony. While the total residential built-up area of the project is approximately 67,000 sqm, the covered area for community facilities is nearly 1,000 sqm. The project also has a provision for the parking of over 300 vehicles.

The construction cost of each flat is ₹25 lakh, of which ₹1.41 lakh was contributed by the beneficiary.

The project was undertaken by the DDA under the Central government’s “Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan” scheme. The flats were allotted through a draw of lots.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said close to 8,500 people have benefited from the scheme. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the handover of flats shows that the BJP-led Centre not only initiates schemes but also completes them.

