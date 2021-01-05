DDA gets 20K registrations for its new scheme

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received around 20,000 registrations for its new housing scheme within two days of its launch, said officials on Monday.
A total of 1,354 flats across Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka and Vasant Kunj have been put on offer under the new scheme, which was launched on Saturday. Senior DDA officials said nearly 2,500 people have filled up the application while around 350 have completed the process by depositing the application fee.
While the application process is completely online, the portal will remain active till February 16 and eligible applicants would be considered for allotment through a computerised draw based on random number technique.
“The draw shall be held in the presence of independent observers and the process web-streamed,” an official said.
Under the scheme, 291 EWS or Janta flats, 52 LIG (Low Income Group) flats and 757 MIG (Middle Income Group) 2 BHK flats will be put on offer. Additionally, two HIG (High Income Group) 2 BHK flats and 252 HIG 3-BHK flats have also been put on offer.
Model flats have also been made available for interested applicants to go and inspect the site, size of the flat and location among other parameters. According to officials, the flats will be available for inspection on all days of the week between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath