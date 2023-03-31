DDA eyes over ₹4,000 crore revenue from its housing inventory

March 31, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - NEW DELHI

In its 2023-24 budget passed on Wednesday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said it expects to earn ₹4,310 crore by selling additional inventory in its existing housing projects. A large chunk of this revenue is expected from Dwaraka, which has 1,114 Higher Income Group (HIG) flats nearing completion, a senior DDA official said.

The official said the urban body also aims to garner revenue from its inventory in Narela, which will likely be connected with the Urban Extension Road (UER)-II this year. The road will provide arterial connectivity to Narela and Rohini, the budget presented by the urban body noted.

The DDA’s previous attempts to dispose of its housing inventory in Narela were unsuccessful, with the lack of connectivity in the area being a major concern for homebuyers.

Last year, The Hindu had reported that all the housing schemes launched by the DDA since 2014 had received poor response, with most of its inventory being unsold.

“Apart from the completion of the UER-II, which will solve the larger issue of connectivity, a notification about Narela being connected with the rest of the Delhi Metro network will likely be issued soon,” said a senior DDA official.