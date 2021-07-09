The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday said the last date for submitting the balance 75% bid premium for successful bidders in the e-auction has been extended to July 31 in view of the financial distress faced by people due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the city.
DDA extends last date of payment for bidders
