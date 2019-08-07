DDA extends land pooling policy registration to Sept. 6

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday said that the last date for registration of land parcels for the land pooling policy was extended by a month to September 6.

The land pooling policy, launched in February this year had initially set a deadline of six months and interested stakeholders were asked to register their respective lands by August 4.

Landowners’ request

However, with approximately 4,452 hectares being registered with the land-owning agency till August 4, the DDA saw only 23.3% of the developable area get registered.

“There were requests and demands from various landowners for extension of the time limit, expressing willingness for participation under the policy. Hence, the date has been extended up to September 6,” said a DDA official.

Under the five sectors available under the land pooling policy, a total of 34,180 hectares of land is available, the urban body said.

The land pooling policy that was cleared by the Centre in October last year, promises to provide nearly 17 lakh houses, including five lakh for the economically weaker sections.

The policy has projected dwelling units for approximately 76 lakh people in the Capital.

However, various stakeholders had raised concerns over the delay in the implementation of the land pooling policy while stating that several interested buyers have been paying money for the flats since 2013.

“The proposed development under the policy is expected to be planned and executed as world-class smart and sustainable neighbourhoods, sectors and zones,” the DDA said.

Under the policy, owners or groups of owners can pool land parcels of any size for development and a minimum of 70% contiguous land is required before the development can take place.