DDA extends deadline for land pooling applications till March 31

February 09, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

Applications to express interest in the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) land pooling policy are being welcomed yet again (till March 31), after the previous deadline for the sixth online window expired on December 31, last year. 

Till date, 7,100 applicants, with close to 7,500 hectares of land – out of the total poolable land of 19,074 hectares – have expressed interest, said a senior DDA official. Simultaneously, the total number of villages identified for land pooling has increased to 105, after the Iradat Nagar village in Zone P-1 was notified to be added in November last year. 

The 105 villages are divided into six zones and further divided into 129 sectors. No development works have commenced due to roadblocks in meeting the policy’s eligibility criteria, a minimum participation rate of 70% along with 70% contiguous land. 

While the legislative process for the proposed amendments – to make land pooling mandatory – remains ongoing, the parallel strategy of issuing conditional notices in eligible sectors is yet to bear fruit, despite extended deadlines. However, a senior DDA official said that landowners are close to forming consortiums, which has led to another extension in the deadline (till March 31).

The DDA had issued the notices to the landowners, who had expressed interest in the policy, on condition that they negotiate and convince the remaining landowners to pool their land within a period of 90 days.

Of the seven sectors where the notices were issued, none have seen the formation of consortiums, including the three sectors – sector 10A of Zone N and sector 2 and 3 of Zone P-ll – where notices were first issued in May.

