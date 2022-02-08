DDA extends deadline for housing scheme

New Delhi

The last date to apply for the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) special housing scheme has been extended to March 10 from its previous deadline of February 7, a senior official said on Monday.

Under the scheme, the agency has put 18,335 flats up for sale.

The official added that close to 17,000 applications were received till Monday. However, no data, on the preferences made by applicants, was made available.

Launched on December 24, 2021, the scheme has flats spread across four categories — economically weaker section (EWS)/ Janta flats, lower income group (LIG), middle income group (MIG) and higher income group (HIG) — located in Dwarka, Rohini, Narela, Jasola and other areas.

Asked about the low applicant turnout, the official said the third COVID-19 wave was “the prime reason” for the dip in interest.

Previously, a senior official had confirmed that all flats under the latest scheme were those returned by previous allottees, with most of them located in Narela.

Of the 18,335 flats for sale, 11,452 one-bedroom flats fall under the LIG category, while 5,702 fall in the EWS and Janta flats category. A majority of the LIG and EWS flats up for sale are located in Narela.

In Narela’s Sector A1 to A4, 5,033 EWS flats ranging between a plinth area of 46.71 square metre and 54.08 square metre have been priced at a tentative disposal cost from ₹10.75 lakh to ₹12.42 lakh.