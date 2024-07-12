DDA emails show L-G had visited Ridge on Feb. 3 and asked to cut trees immediately: Bharadwaj

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday alleged that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), under the Central government-appointed Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, sacrificed hundreds of trees without permission, just to save the “farm houses of the rich and the influential”.

“Two emails were presented before the Supreme Court by the DDA in which its Executive Engineer is telling the Chief Engineer that on February 3, 2024, the L-G came to the site and directed that the work of felling trees and widening the road should be done immediately. This email has been placed before the Supreme Court by the DDA itself,” Mr. Bharadwaj said in a statement.

“Supreme Court has asked the DDA Vice-Chairman to tell whether the L-G had gone to that area on February 3, 2024 or not? I, Saurabh Bharadwaj, am telling you that the L-G had gone there on February 3. Apart from that, he has also gone there many other times. The L-G is hiding this matter. As a Minister, I am telling you with full responsibility that the L-G went there many times,” Mr. Bharadwaj said. The L-G’s office did not respond to the allegations. The Supreme Court had last month rapped the DDA over the felling of 1,100 trees in the Ridge area without its permission and asked it if it was done on the orders of Mr. Saxena.

The DDA is an autonomous body under the Central government and the L-G is its chairman.

‘Misread notification’

Mr. Bharadwaj also highlighted that the DDA, in an affidavit submitted to the top court on July 10, said that it “misread” an initial permission (notification) given for felling of 422 trees in “non-Ridge area” in Satbari as the final approval for felling of trees.

“In written reply/letter dated 08.05.2024, DDA official submitted that notification dated 14/02/24 was misread as final permission,” reads the DDA’s affidavit, dated July 10, submitted to the Supreme Court.

Mr. Bharadwaj said there were media reports that the Delhi government had given permission for felling of these trees but the affidavit proves that it was completely untrue. He added that the initial exemption or approval was given for “non-Ridge area” and not for felling of trees in the Ridge area, which was done by the DDA.

