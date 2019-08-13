DDA demolished Ravidas temple, took away idol: AAP

AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday alleged that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolished a temple of Sant Guru Ravidas in Tughlakabad. He said they have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct the DDA to rebuild the temple at the same location.

On the other hand, the urban body said the demolition was carried out following the Supreme Court orders on August 9.

Addressing a press conference at AAP headquarters, Mr. Gautam said, “There are protests across the country against the demolition of the Sant Ravidas temple in Tughlakabad. The DDA demolished the temple on August 10 and also took away the idol.”

“In many places, there are protests against the demolition. In several districts in Punjab, traffic has been affected due to the protests. The news about the demolition is spreading across the country very fast,” the letter to the Prime Minister read.

AAP takes a jibe at BJP

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the BJP leaders are silent on the issue. “DDA is distributing land to everyone, but today, it has become difficult for the body to give land for the temple. We want to ask the BJP leaders and the Centre why they don’t even have 100 gaj land for Sant Ravidas ji?” Mr. Bharadwaj said. He added that the DDA had earlier filed an FIR against the temple.

“In compliance with the Supreme Court order, senior officials of police, government and DDA were present along with members of the Guru Ravi Das Jayanti Samaroh Samiti on the site...The standing semi-permanent structure was dismantled peacefully without any resistance or use of force, in the presence of samiti members,” DDA officials said.

They added, “It is also clarified that the suit was filed by Guru Ravi Das Jayanti Samaroh Samiti and not by the DDA.”