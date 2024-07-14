GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DDA defers demolition drive in Majnu ka Tila

Updated - July 14, 2024 12:43 am IST

Published - July 14, 2024 12:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Pakistani Hindu refugees colony near Majnu Ka Tila talking about the demolition notice.

Residents of Pakistani Hindu refugees colony near Majnu Ka Tila talking about the demolition notice. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

 

 The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday postponed its demolition drive on the Yamuna floodplains near the gurdwara at Majnu ka Tila, an area where several Hindu refugee families from Pakistan have been living for over a decade now. The authority did not give the reason for deferring the drive undertaken to comply with the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Delhi High Court, sources said.

Recently, some refugee families living in the area were granted citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The DDA had in a notice on Thursday asked the residents to vacate their homes by Friday. It added that the affected families can put up at shelter homes run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for now. Dharamveer Solanki, a refugee from Pakistan, said the demolition team did not reach his area but conducted the drive near Civil Lines. “We have been asked to vacate our premises but we haven’t moved out yet,” he said. The structures that have been removed were built on land belonging to the Land and Development Office, a police officer said.

