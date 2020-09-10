DDA, CSC tie up to help residents of illegal colonies

Centres will give acknowledgement receipt to the resident once registered

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday said that it had tied up with Common Service Centres (CSC) in a bid to facilitate residents of unauthorised colonies complete the registration process for grant of ownership rights.

Four DDA processing centres were made operational for the scheme in Pitampura, Dwarka, Hauz Khas and Lakshmi Nagar, the urban body said, while adding that three other centres will be made operational over the next 15 days.

26,705 applications

According to the latest data provided by the land-owning agency, 26,705 applications were received by the DDA on its online portal while 1,348 residents had been granted the ownership rights.

Additionally, a total of 1,342 applications had been rejected for not meeting the policy regulations.

“In addition to DDA’s 28 help desks, residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi can now also walk into their nearest CSC to apply for ownership rights to property or to file replies to the deficiency memos issued. Necessary training to the personnel have been provided by the DDA to enable them to effectively support the citizens in availing the benefits of the scheme,” a DDA official said.

Officials added that while residents can complete the registration portal online by themselves, those who need assistance can approach the CSCs.

“Once registered, the CSC will provide a printout of the acknowledgement receipt to the resident. The receipt will contain the unique registration number and detailed of the empanelled GIS agencies for fixing the geo-cordinates of the property,” the DDA said.