DDA conducts ‘Youth Sabha’ on MPD-2041

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday conducted an online session, ‘Youth Sabha’, pertaining to the preparation of the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)-2041.

Issues ranging from improved public transportation, cleanliness, affordable housing to need for proper sanitsation facilities for workers from the unorganised sectors were discussed at the meeting where approximately 100 people participated.

Participants also highlighted issues pertaining to the lack of facilities available for transgenders and urged authorities to include such aspects in the new master plan.

Several participants also emphasised on the need to improve walkability and introduce cycle tracks for better mobility and take off pressure from other modes of public transport.

The suggestions put forth were a part of the third ‘Youth Sabha on Work – Live – Travel’, held by the urban body as a part of a series of consultations undertaken by it.

Discussions around the need for co-working spaces also took place with participants suggesting how old structures and unused spaces could be given out by authorities to students and workers to hold meetings and so on.

A resident of Madanpur Khadar highlighted issues pertaining to safety, lack of toilets and irregular access to drinking water. The need for an improved last-mile connectivity was also put forth.

Issues faced by women waste pickers were also discussed where it was raised that several of them were unable to board buses and had to walk for long stretches.

Suggestions invited

DDA Vice-Chairman Anurag Jain said, “The real stakeholders of MPD-2041 are today’s youth and they are one of the most important stakeholders. These discussions will continue and I urge people to put forth their suggestions and engage with us actively.”