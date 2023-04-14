DDA conducts ‘first open for all’ public hearing

April 14, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

Over 100 applicants, with complaints about Prime Minister’s Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY), attended a public hearing held by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday. The scheme, devised by the Centre in 2019, allows the recognition of ownership or transfer/ mortgage rights to the residents of the city’s unauthorised colonies. A total of 22 cases were approved in the hearing.

The urban body noted that the public hearing on Thursday was the “first open for all” initiative. A statement issued by the urban body on Thursday said many similar hearings in connection with land disposal and housing are likely to be held, where applicants’ grievances “will be addressed immediately”.