DDA conducts draw lots for Jailorwala Bagh in situ project

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has conducted a draw of lots for 1,093 households for the in situ rehabilitation project at Jailorwala Bagh, Ashok Vihar, officials said on Wednesday.

The urban body said 1,675 flats being built for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in this project would likely be handed over by July 31.

This is likely to be the second in situ rehabilitation project to be completed by the DDA after the urban body handed over 3,024 EWS flats to the eligible households at the Bhoomiheen Camp Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) cluster in Kalkaji.

The projects are part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) scheme, implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to provide proper housing to eligible slum dwellers along with EWS, low and middle-income groups.

The Jailorwala Bagh project comprises 400 square feet flats, constructed at a cost of ₹421.81 crore. The eligible households will have to pay ₹1.71 lakh, which includes maintenance charges for five years.