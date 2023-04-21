ADVERTISEMENT

DDA conducts draw lots for Jailorwala Bagh in situ project

April 21, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST -  New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The urban body said 1,675 flats being built for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in this project would likely be handed over by July 31 | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has conducted a draw of lots for 1,093 households for the in situ rehabilitation project at Jailorwala Bagh, Ashok Vihar, officials said on Wednesday.

The urban body said 1,675 flats being built for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in this project would likely be handed over by July 31.

This is likely to be the second in situ rehabilitation project to be completed by the DDA after the urban body handed over 3,024 EWS flats to the eligible households at the Bhoomiheen Camp Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) cluster in Kalkaji.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The projects are part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) scheme, implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to provide proper housing to eligible slum dwellers along with EWS, low and middle-income groups.

The Jailorwala Bagh project comprises 400 square feet flats, constructed at a cost of ₹421.81 crore. The eligible households will have to pay ₹1.71 lakh, which includes maintenance charges for five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US