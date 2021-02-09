DDA, civic bodies accountable for illegal use of parks: NGT

Panel directs DPCC to prevent violation of green norms

Following a plea alleging illegal and unregulated use of parks for commercial purposes, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to maintain vigil and prevent violation of environmental norms. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and civic bodies were also directed to ensure enforcement of existing norms.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that in view of Delhi High Court orders prohibiting the use of parks for social, cultural, commercial and marriage functions, the DDA and civic bodies will be held accountable for the violation.

“Further direction of installing ETP [Effluent Treatment Plant] is contradictory as such question does not arise if no such social, cultural, commercial or marriage function is to be held in the parks. This needs to be strictly enforced by the Horticulture Department of DDA and the civic bodies,” the Bench said.

The tribunal in its order further added: “A plea of DPCC to depend on amendment by DDA is an attempt to avoid responsibility as even without such amendment powers under the EP [Environment Protection] Act and the Water Act override any statute, which cannot stand in the way of enforcement of environmental norms, particularly in view of orders of Delhi High Court, prohibiting use of parks for such functions.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by the Budhela Welfare Association, which sought action against the unregulated use of parks for commercial purposes in Vikaspuri.