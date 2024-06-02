DDA carries out demolition drive to clear Yamuna floodplains of encroachments

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday conducted multiple demolition drives on the Yamuna floodplain as part of its ongoing effort to clear land for the Vasudev Ghat project, as well as to clear the floodplain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The demolitions were successfully carried out with the help of Delhi Police personnel to remove illegal structures,” said a DDA official, adding that the drive was conducted while adhering to guidelines. “Debris and construction waste were also removed from the site,” he said.

The demolition drives — conducted near the Nigambodh Ghat, which is also part of the Vasudev Ghat project — removed two pucca structures, two semi-pucca structures, and one shrine from the area. The ambitious project, inaugurated by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena earlier this year, aims to renovate the ghat, earlier known as Qudsia Ghat, in order to conduct daily evening aarti (prayer) on the banks of the Yamuna.

The civic body had also carried out two demolition drives on May 28 and 31, after the Delhi High Court upheld that the land on which the encroachments were built belonged to the DDA. On May 28, the DDA cleared two semi-pucca structures, one religious structure, and an akhara (wrestling ground) from near the ISBT bridge.

DDA officials added that the demolition drives are not only to clear space for the Vasudev Ghat project, but also to ecologically restore the Yamuna floodplains by removing encroachments from the land.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.