GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

DDA carries out demolition drive to clear Yamuna floodplains of encroachments

Published - June 02, 2024 12:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday conducted multiple demolition drives on the Yamuna floodplain as part of its ongoing effort to clear land for the Vasudev Ghat project, as well as to clear the floodplain.

“The demolitions were successfully carried out with the help of Delhi Police personnel to remove illegal structures,” said a DDA official, adding that the drive was conducted while adhering to guidelines. “Debris and construction waste were also removed from the site,” he said.

The demolition drives — conducted near the Nigambodh Ghat, which is also part of the Vasudev Ghat project — removed two pucca structures, two semi-pucca structures, and one shrine from the area. The ambitious project, inaugurated by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena earlier this year, aims to renovate the ghat, earlier known as Qudsia Ghat, in order to conduct daily evening aarti (prayer) on the banks of the Yamuna.

The civic body had also carried out two demolition drives on May 28 and 31, after the Delhi High Court upheld that the land on which the encroachments were built belonged to the DDA. On May 28, the DDA cleared two semi-pucca structures, one religious structure, and an akhara (wrestling ground) from near the ISBT bridge.

DDA officials added that the demolition drives are not only to clear space for the Vasudev Ghat project, but also to ecologically restore the Yamuna floodplains by removing encroachments from the land.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.