DDA budget of ₹8,811 crore gets L-G nod

February 08, 2024 01:29 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

A budget of ₹8,811 crore has been approved for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for 2024-2025, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The budget was approved during a meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor V. K. Saxena on February 5.

While approving the budget, he said the authority will undertake several projects that will focus on better housing, aesthetic upgrade of the landscape, restoration and preservation of the city’s heritage.

According to the statement, the overall receipts of the DDA jumped by 75% in the current financial year at ₹7,696 crore compared with ₹4,392 crore in the previous year.

The authority’s expenditure stood at ₹8,804 crore in 2023-24. The DDA has pegged its revenue targets at ₹9,182 crore for the next fiscal, which marks an increase of nearly 19% from the current year, the statement said.

Next year, the DDA has aimed to keep its expenditure at the same level as the current year, it added.

Among the key projects for the authority will be the development of urban villages, for which it earmarked ₹600 crore.

