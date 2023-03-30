DDA budget cleared; roads, Yamuna floodplains get major push

March 30, 2023 02:39 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday passed its budget at a meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who also serves as its chairman.

With a focus on civic infrastructure, development of green spaces and rejuvenation of the Yamuna floodplains, the 2023-24 DDA budget has an annual outlay of ₹7,643 crore and receipts projected at ₹8,541 crore.

The authority has set aside ₹3,314 crore for development of land, physical infrastructure and maintenance of existing infrastructure such as roads, sewage, water supply, power lines and drainage, mainly in Narela, Dwarka and Rohini.

For the construction of the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) as the third Ring Road, overseen by the NHAI, the DDA has allocated ₹3,600 crore out of the total project cost of ₹6,421 crore (for the Delhi portion).

Other major ongoing infrastructure projects that received funds include, retrofitting and upgradation of Nehru Place and Bhikaji Cama Place commercial centres, rejuvenation and restoration of Yamuna floodplains as 10 separate sub-projects, construction of Bharat Vandana Park, and Delhi Metro phase IV.

The authority has also planned construction of a 7.2-km-long trunk drain in DDA-developed sectors of Rohini and parts of Kirari.

The DDA has projected revenue of around ₹4,310 crore through sale of additional inventory of existing housing projects which are nearing completion.

The authority said it is committed to in-situ rehabilitation of the city’s slum dwellers. While two projects are currently in progress at Jailorwala Bagh (1,675 EWS flats) and Kathputli Colony (2,800 EWS flats), request for proposal has been floated for the 10 new in-situ rehabilitation projects in the city.

A provision of ₹178 crore has been kept in the Budget Estimate for maintenance of DDA’s 15 sports complexes, three mini sports complexes and two golf courses. Four sports complex and a golf course in Dwarka will also be inaugurated this year, with ₹155 crore allocated for them, it said.

“Apart from this, DDA has undertaken development of one integrated multi-sports arena in Dwarka Sector 19B on PPP mode. Construction of two more sports complexes, one each at Rohini and Narela, are also proposed on PPP mode,” it said in a statement.

In addition to the budget, the DDA also approved change of land use for National Capital Regional Transport Corporation Limited’s (NCRTC) RRTS installations in Jangpura.