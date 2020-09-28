DDA begins registration for e-auction of plots

NEW DELHI

28 September 2020 23:27 IST

115 institutional, 55 commercial and 52 industrial plots to be put up for online bidding

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday launched the registration process for e-auction of vacant plots in the city. The registration will go on till October 24 and the e-auctions will begin on October 27, officials said.

Under the current phase, 115 institutional plot, 55 commercial plots and 52 industrial plots across the city will be put up for an online bidding, according to the urban body.

Additionally, 37 residential plots and 25 sites for functions will also be made available for auctions, it added.

“Bidding of residential and institutional plots will be held on October 27 followed by bidding of industrial and commercial plots on October 28. Bidding of function sites will be held on October 29,” a senior DDA official said.

The official further added: “Intending bidders may register themselves or their firms on the online platform Digital signatures of all the intending bidders are mandatory to participate in the e-auctioning. A help desk has also been opened at the Nagrik Suvidha Kendra at the DDA office.”

In the first phase of e-auctions, which had taken place in January last year where over 600 plots were up for consideration, the land owning agency had collected over ₹900 crore.