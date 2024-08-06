ADVERTISEMENT

DDA begins giving possession letters to allottees of Golf View Condos in Dwarka 19B

Published - August 06, 2024 11:29 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has begun issuing possession letters to the allottees who have made a full payment for the flats at Golf View Condos in Dwarka 19B, the civic body said in a statement on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DDA vice-chairman is personally monitoring the project to ensure that the high standard of flats is maintained, and he has instructed the engineering department to leave no stone unturned in timely delivery of quality flats to the allottees, the statement added.

The allottees have been requested to visit their respective flats once the possession letter is issued to them. “After the issuance of the possession letter, the flat will be jointly inspected by the engineering staff with the allottee and if any shortcomings are observed, the same shall immediately be rectified to satisfaction before the flats are physically handed over,” the statement said.

In the instance of towers I, J, K and L, since completion would take a little longer, the DDA on its own has extended the time-line for payment of final instalment by a month, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US