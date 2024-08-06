DDA begins giving possession letters to allottees of Golf View Condos in Dwarka 19B

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has begun issuing possession letters to the allottees who have made a full payment for the flats at Golf View Condos in Dwarka 19B, the civic body said in a statement on Tuesday.

The DDA vice-chairman is personally monitoring the project to ensure that the high standard of flats is maintained, and he has instructed the engineering department to leave no stone unturned in timely delivery of quality flats to the allottees, the statement added.

The allottees have been requested to visit their respective flats once the possession letter is issued to them. “After the issuance of the possession letter, the flat will be jointly inspected by the engineering staff with the allottee and if any shortcomings are observed, the same shall immediately be rectified to satisfaction before the flats are physically handed over,” the statement said.

In the instance of towers I, J, K and L, since completion would take a little longer, the DDA on its own has extended the time-line for payment of final instalment by a month, it said.

