GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DDA begins giving possession letters to allottees of Golf View Condos in Dwarka 19B

Published - August 06, 2024 11:29 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has begun issuing possession letters to the allottees who have made a full payment for the flats at Golf View Condos in Dwarka 19B, the civic body said in a statement on Tuesday.

The DDA vice-chairman is personally monitoring the project to ensure that the high standard of flats is maintained, and he has instructed the engineering department to leave no stone unturned in timely delivery of quality flats to the allottees, the statement added.

The allottees have been requested to visit their respective flats once the possession letter is issued to them. “After the issuance of the possession letter, the flat will be jointly inspected by the engineering staff with the allottee and if any shortcomings are observed, the same shall immediately be rectified to satisfaction before the flats are physically handed over,” the statement said.

In the instance of towers I, J, K and L, since completion would take a little longer, the DDA on its own has extended the time-line for payment of final instalment by a month, it said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.