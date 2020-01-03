DDA – authority meeting

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday approved a proposal to undertake in situ rehabilitation of projects with respect to 17 projects by executing the work on a public-private partnership mode through open tenders based on detailed project reports (DPR) prepared by consultants.

In the meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of the DDA, approved an amendment to the Master Plan for Delhi 2021 pertaining to the operation of wellness centres in residential areas.

“Under the amendment new wellness centres shall be allowed on ground floor and basement from the date of notification in residential and mixed use streets. The Authority has also approved the amendment where fitness centres including gyms, yoga and meditation centres, will be permitted in these areas,” the urban body said.

Another modification to the MPD-2021 under which EWS (economically weaker section) dwellings developed to be sold directly to eligible beneficiaries was also approved by the DDA, officials said.

“Earlier the process of allotment of EWS flats to beneficiaries involved levying stamp duties at two levels – one when the developer entity sells to the DDA and other when DDA allots it to the beneficiaries. This resulted in a dual stamp duty on the beneficiaries,” officials explained.

A proposal to modify development control norms and activities permissible under the religious category at a sub city level also received the urban body’s nod.

“These include training centres for yoga, spiritual activities, museums, art gallery, exhibition centres, restaurant and bank extension counters,” the land-owning agency said.

