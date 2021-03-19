DDA approves revised TOD policy

It will now be sent to the Centre for final notification

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) gave its final nod to the modifications made to the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy, in a meeting chaired by L-G Anil Baijal on Thursday. Mr. Baijal is also the chairman of the urban body.

The revised policy, which will now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final notification, is proposed to improve public transit ridership, reduce vehicular congestion and reduce greenhouse emissions and pollution in the long run, according to officials.

“Apart from the metro and railway stations, the revised TOD policy will also enable node-based transit oriented development around upcoming modes of public transport like the BRTS, Metro Lite, Metro Neo and so on. The revised TOD policy will allow mass public transit agencies to utilise their operational area like tracks, stations, depots and so on, for development, facilitating the use of more effective and sustainable operation and maintenance models for the transit agencies,” the DDA said.

The authority also gave its primary approval for Dynamic Parking Norms and inclusion of Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC) in the Master Plan for Delhi-2021.

“The occupancy of the ARHCs will be granted on the basis of licence deed with a maximum tenure of three years, ensuring accessibility to all the candidates eligible for ARHCs. The proposed ARHCs will enable availability of affordable and easily accessible rental housing to the urban poor of Delhi in the vicinity of their workplace,” the land-owning agency said.

The revised parking norms will be based on the number and size of dwelling units instead of built-up area in case of residential projects.

The authority also approved the constitution of the “River Yamuna Management Committee” for proper monitoring of the river and its floodplains to ensure conservation, protection and rejuvenation in compliance with orders of the National Green Tribunal.