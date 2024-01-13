DDA approves over 180-acre land to develop Narela as ‘education hub’

January 13, 2024 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

Following Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s directions to establish the Narela sub-city in north Delhi as an ‘educational hub’, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allotted 181 acres land to seven different government universities and institutions for development of campuses, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

Additionally, the authority has already built 1,082 flats in the area which have been allotted to these universities as per their demands.

According to an official statement, the decision, apart from generating “unprecedented developmental works” in the area, will result in the DDA getting about ̥1,300 crore for the land and additional revenue for the flats.

During a meeting with officials of the DDA last year, Mr. Saxena — who also serves as its chairman — directed that apart from the ongoing development projects in the area such as residential and court complexes, police offices, hospitals and prisons, the authority should strive to develop the Narela sub-city into an educational hub.

