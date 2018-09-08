DDA approves land pooling policy; city to get 17 lakh houses

Approving the land pooling policy on Friday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said the Capital is set to get 17 lakh houses under the policy.

In the authority’s meeting, chaired by Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, it was also decided that over five lakh houses will be provided to the economically weaker section (EWS).

The policy now awaits the nod from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

FAR restricted

In the policy approved, the floor area ratio (FAR) has been restricted to 200 as opposed to the initially proposed 400 due to shortage of resources like water, said DDA officials.

“Considering the availability of resources and services, FAR of 200 is recommended for development in the land pooling policy, keeping in view the availability of water, requirement of land for physical and social infrastructure and impact on environment,” the DDA said.

With FAR of 200, the urban body has projected 17 lakh dwelling units to house 76 lakh people in the Capital.

“In order to promote affordable and inclusive housing, 15% FAR over and above the permissible FAR has also been allowed for EWS and affordable housing. Of 17 lakh dwelling units, more than five lakh units will be created for the EWS,” the urban body said.

While landowners having land of any size can participate under the policy, a minimum of two hectares is required for the development.

The DDA also reiterated that the urban body will act as the “facilitator and planner” while the “development will be taken up by the developer entities or consortiums”.

“Integrated sector-based planning approach shall be followed. A sector of 250 to 300 hectares of land will be eligible to be developed once a minimum of 70% contiguous land within a sector is assembled,” said a DDA official.

While service providing agencies will be responsible for the development of roads, electricity and water supply within the 40% land, the internal development, under residential, commercial and public facilities will be developed by the consortiums, the urban body added.

However, raising concerns over the restriction of FAR to 200, Satish Aggarwal, secretary of Federation of Housing Societies and Developers in Delhi, said: “By restricting the FAR to 200, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of affordable housing has been completely destroyed. With a FAR of 200, the prices of the houses will increase by 50-60% and it will become very difficult for us. We are not happy with the decision and want the policy to be revised. Next week we shall take a call on what our next step will be.”

Meanwhile, the DDA added that all processes of receiving applications and grant of approvals will be done on a time-bound manner.

“A two-stage Grievance Redressal Mechanism has been set up within the DDA for transparent implementation of the policy,” the urban body said.

In July this year, the DDA had held a Board of Enquiry and public hearing where stakeholders were invited to put forth their objections and suggestions to the policy.