DDA approves green development policy draft

Document will now be placed in the public domain for objections, suggestions

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday approved the draft ‘Green Development Area (GDA) Policy’ to provide an integrated framework for development of land falling in designated green belts and low-density residential areas according to the Master Plan for Delhi 2021.

In a meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the DDA chairman, the draft policy, which will now be placed in the public domain for objections and suggestions, was approved. “The policy will encourage green development and will ensure seamless development of infrastructure and road network,” the urban body stated.

“The policy allows for incentivised development on agglomerated land parcels of bigger sizes. The GDA policy is primarily a green-oriented development characterised by large wooded areas and landscaped areas,” it added.

BJP State HQ

Parameters related to green buildings, green infrastructure and zero discharge complexes will have to be adopted while undertaking development of the land by respective landowners, said DDA officials.

The authority also approved the change of land use at DDU Marg for construction of the BJP’s State headquarters.

Nursery school sites

A proposal to utilise vacant land earmarked for nursery schools was also approved during the meeting.

“These vacant nursery school sites can now be earmarked for uses allowed as part of neighbourhood facilities. Residential use may also be allowed in case a site is sandwiched between residential plots, by modifying the layout plans. All neighbourhood facilities as well as the activities as allowed under mixed-use in residential areas are allowed in such sites as these are land-use compliant,” the DDA said.

The land-owning agency also cleared a proposal to extend the completion time for plots allotted by the DDA to December 31, 2022.

The Delhi Development Authority budget saw a provision of ₹2,326 crore being allotted for the development of infrastructure facilities such as roads, sewerage, water supply and drainage in Narela, Dwara and Rohini.

The urban body also committed to provide ₹1,000 crore in a phased manner for the Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor of the Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV project.