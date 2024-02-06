DDA approves e-auction of flats in Narela, gets ₹960 crores under Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan

February 06, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - New Delhi

Several key decisions related to housing were given the go-ahead at a recent Delhi Development Authority (DDA) meeting on on Monday, including those aimed at boosting the development of the Narela sub-city.

The DDA approved another round of e-auction on flats left over from the civic authority’s Diwali special housing scheme last year, and will also offer middle-income group flats in Narela sectors A1 to A4 at a discount of 15% to the public, and a discount of 25% to government employees. The discount will be offered on over 440 flats in the area, which will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis. Another proposal offering a discount of 15% on 246 low-income group flats at Ramgarh Colony was approved.

The civic authority passed another key proposal related to the guidelines governing the utlisation of Gaon Sabha Area Funds for the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan, for urbanised villages under the National Capital Territory of Delhi. A sum of above ₹960 crores was transferred to the DDA from the Revenue Department for the development of the villages.