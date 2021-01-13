DDA approves change of land use for new Ravidas Temple structure

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday approved a proposal to change the land use of a plot allotted by it for building a new structure for Guru Ravidas Temple, which was demolished by the urban body on the directions of the Supreme Court in 2019.
The new structure will come up in the Jahanpanah City Forest area here, officials said.
The approved land was allotted by the DDA “at the same site” where the old structure existed in the forest area in south Delhi.
The decision to change the use of the allotted 400 sqm of land from “recreational to public and semi-public for religious purpose” was taken during an online meeting of the authority, the highest decision-making body of the DDA.
The meeting was chaired by Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baija, who is the Chairman of the urban body.
In early October last year, the DDA had approved the proposal to allot the piece of land, and also recommended the change of land use.
“After the allotment, a public notice was issued inviting objections and suggestions from the public for this purpose. After that, it went to the Board of Enquiry and Hearing, which cleared the proposal. And, today it was approved by the authority too,” a senior official said.
It will now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final notification.
