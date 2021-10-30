DDA approves ₹825 crore for development work in Narela

New Delhi

30 October 2021 02:16 IST

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday approved development schemes in Delhi’s Narela – Sector G-2 and Sector G-6 – at an estimated cost of ₹824.73 crore.

Approved by the DDA vice-chairman, Manish Kumar Gupta, the works schemes will include the construction of roads, storm water drains and sewerage system schemes, a press note said.

“The approved schemes include construction of a 20-meter-wide road of about 10 kilometers at an approximate cost of ₹50 crore, water supply lines for ₹ 27.5 crore, storm water drains for ₹117 crore, sewerage schemes for ₹23 crore and boundary walls for ₹14 crore,” a press note said.

It further stated that “provisions of ₹245 crore” were made for “infrastructure charges of water supply and sewerage” and “₹138 Crore for establishing electric grid sub-station” to expand electric supply. Apart from these provisions, the DDA has also approved ₹5 crore for street lights and ₹17 crore for a sewage treatment plant.

Calling Narela a “priority area” for development, the DDA has set aside a hefty portion of its annual budget 2021 - 2022 for “Narela Sub-City Development”.

As per the press release, funds have been allocated for improving transport connectivity in Narela through new projects such as the construction of phase four metro line for Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor and building of Urban Extension Road –II (UER-II) stretch in Delhi.