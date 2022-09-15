DDA approves 1,675 EWS flats for 1,640 families at Jailorwala Bagh

80% of the project’s construction work has been completed, says official

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday said it has approved the allotment of 1,675 economically weaker section (EWS) houses to 1,640 households at the city’s Jailorwala Bagh, Ashok Vihar, as part of its in situ slum rehabilitation project.

According to a senior DDA official, 80% of the project’s construction work has been completed while the allotment of EWS flats to the eligible households, which will be done through a draw of lots, will be completed between “November and December”.

The project, which was commenced in 2017, includes EWS houses with one bedroom, a hall, a washroom, a kitchen and a balcony. The construction cost for the project stands at ₹421 crore, the senior DDA official said.

The eligible families will be shifted to the newly constructed EWS houses on the payment of ₹1.71 lakh, which includes ₹30,000 as maintenance charges for five years. The urban body added that after all the eligible households are shifted from a nearby slum cluster, the vacated land — which is approximately 11,129 square metres in size — will be disposed of through an auction.

“Unlike the EWS houses at the Kalkaji project, which are slightly above 25 sq. m in size, the Jailorwala Bagh flats are slightly bigger and the site area is also larger. Both projects have been executed by the DDA at its own cost,” said the senior official.

The in situ slum rehabilitation projects are a part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), which is implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with the objective of ensuring proper housing to eligible slum dwellers, people from the low, middle-income groups and EWS.

Pre-determined rates for traders

The urban body said it has approved the pre-determined rates for the allotment of land to transport traders at the Integrated Freight Complex (IFC) at Holambi Kalan, Narela. It added that as per the Delhi Master Plan-2021, the existing godowns of transport traders that are based in the walled city and special areas are to be shifted to the IFC.

“The plan will be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval and notification,” said a DDA official.