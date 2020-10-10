DDA and residents discuss civic issues in online meet

NEW DELHI

10 October 2020 02:41 IST

Road connectivity, other problems raised

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday conducted an online meeting with residents of urban and rural villages here to discuss issues like water scarcity, unplanned construction and encroachment due to lack of regulations.

Preparing for MPD-2041

The meeting was held as part of a series of consultations that the urban body is holding pertaining to the preparation of the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)– 2041.

“Many villages do not even have defined road networks either in the revenue records or in the master plan, making it difficult to get building permissions from civic bodies. Participants also suggested that integrated village development plans should be prepared for the Lal Dora areas or villages as local bodies have not prepared these plans,” the DDA said.

DDA officials added, “Issues were raised for improved connectivity, access to small shops, social amenities for local community and up-gradation of physical infrastructure.” Participants also raised issues pertaining to water scarcity, the urban body said. “They emphasised on the need to create water retention ponds within existing and new developments, increase unpaved areas and create rainwater storage pits along stormwater drains, which will help in improving the water table. Participants also raised concerns over the lack of parking and building safety that is emerging out of unplanned development and rapid densification of areas,” the statement read.