DDA allotment of Gonda Gujran land has riders

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), while allotting land to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for setting up of a solid waste management facility has imposed certain conditions on the civic body.

The allotment letter from the urban body sates that before commencement of the facility, a “separate approval” is required by the EDMC.

“The allottee, EDMC, shall obtain a separate approval from the concerned statutory body or planning wing of DDA or Principle Committee of the National Green Tribunal [NGT] as the case may be, before commencing the solid waste management processing and disposal facility,” read the letter.

Additionally, the urban body said that the allotment of the 42.5-acre land in Gonda Gujran is subject to relevant solid waste management rules and environmental clearances.

Mentioning the same, the letter said, “The allotment of land measuring up to approximately 42.5 acres will be subject to fulfilment of Solid Waste Management Rules... issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change [in 2016]. The above allotment is subject to clearance of Environment Impact Assessment to be carried out by the concerned department.”

Stating that the parcel of land cannot be used for any other purpose than the solid waste management processing and disposal facility, the urban body told the EDMC, “The building plan should be approved from the Lessor or DDA or local body, before getting the same sanctioned for the construction on allotted land and construction as per sanctioned plan be completed within a period of two years from the date of taking physical possession.”

Further, the allotment letter specified that trees, if any, at the site will remain as DDA property and the civic body cannot remove them without prior approval from the DDA in writing. For felling of trees, the EDMC will have to approach the Forest or Horticulture Department of the DDA. “If the allottee [EDMC] violates any terms and conditions as mentioned... the allotment shall be cancelled and possession of the land or plot with the superstructure standing thereon if any, will be taken over by the DDA, without any compensation to the allottee,” read the letter.

A senior DDA official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The land has been allotted to comply with NGT orders. However, certain conditions have been placed which the EDMC will have to comply with to be able to have the land.”