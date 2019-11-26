DDA aims to grant ownership rights to first 100 by Dec.-end

The Delhi Development Authority is aiming to complete the process of giving ownership rights to at least 100 residents of unauthorised colonies by end of December, senior officials of the DDA said on Monday.

But the portal, where residents of unauthorised colonies in the Capital can register for getting ownership rights, will be launched only on December 16.

Portal launch

Tarun Kapoor, DDA Vice-Chairman said that the urban body will be taking up “test cases” before the portal is launched officially in a bid to iron out teething issues which might crop up.

“By December 2, we will start taking up test cases till December 15 and initiate the process of granting ownership rights to at least 100 residents. This will help us to figure out the issues that might come up on the portal. The process will help to rectify it so that from December 16 onwards, there won’t be any further issues,” said Mr. Kapoor.

Mr. Kapoor added that by the end of this year, the first few residents will “hopefully get the ownership rights”.

The land owning agency will also be setting up 25 help desks and 20 processing centres to assist residents of unauthorised colonies.

Residents, who register for ownership rights, is likely to be granted the rights within 180 days pending relevant verification processes by the DDA. The DDA has also delineated boundaries of 500 colonies and uploaded maps of 40 colonies on its portal and is in the process of adding the rest.

With reference to the respective resident welfare associations putting forth their objections and suggestions, Mr. Kapoor said: “The RWAs will have to register first and upload their registration certificate on the portal. Once they complete the process, an SMS will be sent to them after DDA verification and it is only after this that they will be able to put their objections and suggestions.”