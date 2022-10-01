DCW writes to CBI over child porn videos on Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking its intervention in the issue of the alleged availability of child porn on Twitter.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the case so far, Delhi Police told DCW.

On Thursday, the DCW chief Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal seeking his intervention in the matter. She also sought an FIR in the case and the arrest of those behind the production and circulation of such videos.

In her letter to the CBI Director, Ms. Maliwal identified 14 such tweets.

The DCW had summoned Twitter India policy head and Delhi Police Cyber Cell officials on September 20 in connection with the case.

In response, Twitter removed more than 20 tweets from its platform, which were flagged by the DCW and the Delhi police registered an FIR under the Information Technology Act.

Senior officers of the Delhi police, who appeared before the DCW on Friday, said they have set up eight expert teams and conducted raids across the country.