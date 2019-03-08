DCW to launch women’s manifesto ahead of polls

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Thursday said that the commission will launch a women’s manifesto prior to the elections to ensure women’s issues are brought to the fore.

“During the ongoing Mahila Suraksha Padyatra, we realised that issues concerning women are not electoral issues during the polls. The DCW will create a ‘women’s manifesto’and I will meet leaders of all political parties and ask them to adopt the same,” said Ms. Maliwal.

She also said that the Delhi government should adopt “proper policies” to ensure rehabilitation of survivors of trafficking, acid attack victims and others. Over the last 12 days, the women’s commission conducted a march across the Capital to generate awareness about safety of women and girls.

“The most common complaint was regarding domestic violence, sale of illicit liquor, lack of employment and widow pensions. Women also complained about the fact that elected members of their respective areas hardly visit them to listen to their concerns,” she said. Additionally, Ms. Maliwal said, a report on shelter homes across the national capital was under progress and will be submitted to the Delhi government soon.