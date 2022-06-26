DCW takes cognisance of video showing man abusing minor; seeks FIR

The man was seen making ‘hurtful comments on the girls’ religious community’: DCW

The man was seen making ‘hurtful comments on the girls’ religious community’: DCW

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of a viral video wherein a man can purportedly be seen hurling abuses at a minor and passing derogatory comments on her religion. The commission has sought an FIR in the matter.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said the video shows a man hurling abuses at a minor and “making hurtful comments on the religious community” of the girl.

The DCW has issued a notice to DCP (IFSO) K.P.S Malhotra, seeking urgent registration of an FIR as well as arrests in the matter. It has also asked for details on police action to take down the video off the internet and a detailed action taken report in the matter by June 29.

Till the report’s publication time, no FIR had been lodged in the matter, according to Mr. Malhotra.

“In the video, the man is clearly intimidating the little girl who can be seen as visibly frightened and shocked. The man also threatens a little boy in the same video and verbally abuses him and targets him for belonging to a particular religious community,” Ms. Maliwal said.

She added that the video also allegedly shows the man asking the minor girl whether she belongs to a particular religion after which he “threatens to beat her”.