DCW summons North civic body over Bhalswa landfill fire

Seeks details on action taken, relief for victims

The Delhi Commission for Women on Friday summoned the North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Commissioner for fixing accountability for the fire raging at the Bhalswa landfill site, while noting that the residents are facing health issues due to the terrible fire.

“The incident has damaged many houses in the vicinity of the landfill site, which has left several women and children homeless, thereby rendering them vulnerable to crime,” said the commision in a statement.

The DCW has given four days to the North MCD for providing the required information along with a detailed action taken report regarding the fire tragedy at the Bhalswa landfill site.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “This is a man-made tragedy and it is extremely unfortunate that the people living there are suffocating and many women and children have become homeless. Stringent action must be taken against those responsible for the tragedy and the people who have suffered must be compensated.”

The North civic body has been asked to furnish details on the compensation disbursed to the people whose houses and properties were damaged in the fire.

Overall measures taken

The summons issued to the corporation also sought information on the steps it took so far for clearing the landfill and the expenditure in the past 15 years for the same. It has also sought copies of all complaints filed by the local residents in the last five years on landfill-related issues and a detailed action taken report of the same.

The DCW also sought information regarding measures taken and studies conducted by the North MCD for proper waste disposal from the landfill by following landfill models of India and abroad.

The civic body has also been asked to share the steps it took to study the social, economic, environmental and health impacts of the landfill on the nearby residents and the action taken against the officers responsible for the current tragedy.

A senior official at the North MCD said the civic body will respond to the questions raised in the summons accordingly.