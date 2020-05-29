DCW stops child marriage, registers case

NEW DELHI

29 May 2020 00:00 IST

The Delhi Commission for Women stopped two minors, both 16 years old, from getting married.

According to the DCW, the minor girl’s family wanted to marry them off to prevent them from eloping for a second time.

“The complainant informed that the girl had eloped a few months ago with a boy and to prevent any such incidences in the future, her family decided to get her married to the boy. On reaching Nabi Karim area, the girl’s grandmother informed the commission’s team that they were going to complete the engagement ceremony,” DCW officials said.

The girl was counselled by the DCW team and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) was also informed, an official said.

“The police has also registered a case in the matter. The girl’s family was reprimanded for their actions and a written apology and guarantee was taken from them,” the women’s panel said.