DCW sends recommendations to MHA and Delhi govt. on improving access to benefits for transgenders

March 31, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST

New Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal shared her recommendations with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Department of Social Welfare of the Delhi government, to improve the access of transgender people to government benefits in the Capital.

The commission found several gaps in implementation of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, especially in terms of issuing certificates of identity to transgender people to avail themselves of government welfare schemes, Ms. Maliwal said.

The commission said that only 76 certificates had been issued in Delhi over the past three years. According to the 2011 census, Delhi had 4,213 transgenders. Most districts have received very few applications seeking transgender certificates. Shahdara district, for instance, has received only four in three years.

North district has 27 applications pending out of the 74, DCW said, adding that most applications were rejected after considerable delay on arbitrary grounds, such as the applicant not belonging to the same district, or a signature or document missing from the form.

According to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, an online portal facilitates applications for the certificate for people across the country without any physical interface.

The transgender certificate is nationally recognised and provided for by the ministry. It is a mandatory document to access benefits from the welfare measures provided under the Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE) scheme launched in 2022. These include education and employment opportunities, skill development, hospital treatment, among others.

However, accessibility is an issue. Faraz, a 28-year-old transman, explains that while the process for getting a transgender certificate is online, not many are literate enough to be able to use the facility.

“People aren’t even aware of what the certificate is, or how it benefits them. The government should create campaigns to promote it like they did for the Aadhar and PAN cards. This would also help in sensitising people regarding gender and sexuality, and in accepting us,” Mr. Faraz said. He added that advertisements should be put up at metro and railway stations so that people of all socio-economic backgrounds are aware of the system.

Lack of monitoring has also been an issue by the Delhi government and there is a mismatch reported between the data for districts and the State, the DCW said. “The Social Welfare Department claimed to have received 324 applications in four years; districts claimed that they received only 234 applications,” Ms. Maliwal said.

When the DCW interacted with people from the transgender community, they were made aware of the lack of sensitivity of certain government officers and staff. Sharing an example, Ms. Maliwal said they complained that after they applied for certificates of identity, officials from the Sub Divisional Magistrate’s office would show up in their neighbourhood on the pretext of address verification. They’d neither reveal their names nor display their identity cards, and go on to harass the family members of the applicants.

A transwoman and shelter home Garima Greh’s Project Director, Rudrani Chhetri, who has been actively advocating for the rights of transgender people, explained that the screening process for the certificates is difficult for individuals from the community.

“Employees under each district magistrate should be made aware of language that is politically correct, and sensitised on issues pertaining to trans people. Before visiting anybody’s home for verification, they should seek consent,” Ms. Chhetri said. She suggested that district magistrates work along with NGOs to adopt a gender-sensitive approach.

While the Government of India passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights Rules, 2020, the State rules are yet to be notified for Delhi, Ms. Maliwal said.

In response, the Delhi government said the approved draft rules are pending notification from the MHA. The State has also approved the formation of a Transgender Welfare Board, which too is pending with the MHA for notification, the response noted.

The Commission pointed out to the MHA that 12 States including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar have already created the Transgender Welfare Board and Delhi shouldn’t be lagging behind.

“The Delhi government has not launched any scheme for the welfare for transgenders. Schemes should be launched immediately, and shelter homes set up for transgenders in need of care and protection,” the Commission said.