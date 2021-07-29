DCW seeks probe details from city police in GitHub app case

NEW DELHI

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday summoned senior police officers and sought details of the investigation in the “GitHub” case where photos of Muslim women were circulated online without their consent.

In a letter to the city police, the women’s panel asked, “Has any accused been identified and arrested? If yes, please provide the details of the same. Please provide the details of steps taken by the police to identify and arrest the accused in case of non-arrest.”

The DCW also sought a detailed action report in the matter and current status of the investigation. Officials have been asked to be present before the commission on July 29. Earlier, the women’s panel had taken suo motu cognisance of reports and issued notice to the police seeking details in the matter.

However, the DCW said that a reply from the police dated July 16, “appeared to be incomplete”.