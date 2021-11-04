DCW seeks FIR against woman beating her children

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday took cognisance of a video showing a mother “brutally” beating her eight and two-year-old children at her house in Mahavir Bazar in Teliwada here and sought an FIR in the matter from the police.

According to DCW chief Swati Maliwal, the CCTV footage of the incident was submitted by the husband of the woman where she can be seen slapping and thrashing her children. According to the DCW, the footage also showed the 57-year-old mother-in-law trying to save the children. The husband has also told the DCW that his wife also beats up his mother and threatens to kill her.

A DCW team has interacted with the children and they have confirmed the thrashing. Ms. Maliwal has sought an FIR in the matter by November 8.