DCW seeks details on lockdown in brothels

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued notice to the Delhi Police seeking information pertaining to the condition of women residing in GB Road. Citing lack of hygiene and poor living conditions in the area, the panel also sought details of whether social distancing was being practised there and the steps taken by the police to enforce the lockdown.

In a statement issued, the DCW said, “The police administration has been questioned regarding the adherence of social distancing norms in G.B. Road during the lockdown and the provision of food and personal hygiene items to these women. The Delhi Police has also been asked specifically to inform the commission, about detailed steps taken to enforce the lockdown.”

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “The women living in GB Road are forced to live in a very poor condition. They live in small dingy cells lacking basic hygiene. The COVID-19 epidemic has taken a terrible shape and we are worried about the situation of women living there. It is important to ensure their safety.”

The DCW has asked the force to respond by April 6.